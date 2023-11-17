BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $24.90 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.12% of Rollins worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $35,056,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.6 %

ROL stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ROL

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.