BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 284.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of REG opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.07%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

