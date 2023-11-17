BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 9,741 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,563,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

