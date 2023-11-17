BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.