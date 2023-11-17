BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 265,532 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,532 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,640,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,269,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USHY stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

