BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 359,713 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

