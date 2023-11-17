BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 962.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 454,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 404,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

ELF stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

