Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,003.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,887.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

