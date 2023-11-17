BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

