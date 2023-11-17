BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

