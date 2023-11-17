Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,596 shares of company stock valued at $21,922,137. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

BSX stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

