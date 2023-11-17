Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$275.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$271.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.