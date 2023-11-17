Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$271.50.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$250.95 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.66 and a twelve month high of C$256.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$242.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

