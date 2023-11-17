Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 43,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,733.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,150 shares of company stock worth $204,998. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 319,560 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

