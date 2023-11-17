Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 14,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.