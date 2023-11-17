Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 14,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.