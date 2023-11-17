Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$352,890.00 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.53 ($14.98), for a total transaction of A$352,890.00 ($224,770.70).

Dean Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Dean Howell sold 25,000 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.22 ($14.16), for a total transaction of A$555,600.00 ($353,885.35).

Breville Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

Breville Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

