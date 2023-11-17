Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 41001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of C$25.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Further Reading

