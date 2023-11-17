Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

BFAM opened at $86.64 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,230. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

