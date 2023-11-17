Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $34.00

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

