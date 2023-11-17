Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $36.18

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.