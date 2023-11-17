Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $841,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

