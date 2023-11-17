BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.