BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.