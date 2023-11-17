Burney Co. Acquires 383 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

WDAY stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.23, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

