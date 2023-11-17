Burney Co. Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,515 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 88.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,557 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,967,513. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

