Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 9,989 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Burney Co. bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,557,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 54.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 171,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

