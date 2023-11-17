Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,982,000 after buying an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

