Burney Co. Buys 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

