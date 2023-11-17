Burney Co. Buys 387 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $74.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

