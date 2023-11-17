Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $140.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

