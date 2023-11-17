Burney Co. Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 856,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.