Burney Co. Has $1.06 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1,228.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.3 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

