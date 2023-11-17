Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,375 shares of company stock worth $1,316,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.