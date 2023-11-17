Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Burney Co. cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.48. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

