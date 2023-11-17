Burney Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

