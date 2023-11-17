Burney Co. Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

