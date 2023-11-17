Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.5 %

UNF stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.20.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

