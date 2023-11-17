Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.58 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

