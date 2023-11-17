Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

