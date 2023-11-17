Burney Co. Takes $1.43 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

