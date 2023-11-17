Burney Co. Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after purchasing an additional 292,189 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 0.33. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.