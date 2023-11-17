Burney Co. Trims Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 306,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

