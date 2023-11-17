Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WHD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,401,532.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,803. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.