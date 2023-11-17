CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Bank of America raised their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,330,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 706,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

