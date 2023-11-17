CAE Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$28.69 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$25.44 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

