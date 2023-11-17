Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

