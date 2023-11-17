Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTE

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.