Caleres, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Caleres in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,383,329. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

