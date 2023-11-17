Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo Purchases 20,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo purchased 20,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

