Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

