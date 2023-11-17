Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The firm had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.
